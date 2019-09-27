Age, 57

Forest

Services for Ronal Scot Collins will be at a later date.

He died on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019 at his home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association and can be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, Ohio 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com.

