Services for Ronald A. Lawrence will begin at 3 p.m. Wednesday at Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home, Kenton by Pastor Jason Manns. Burial will follow in Norman Cemetery. AMVETS Post 1994 will present full military rites.

Friends may call 1-3 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.

He died at 5:10 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 4, 2017 at the Troy Center Nursing Home.

