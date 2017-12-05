Home Obituaries Ronald A. Lawrence

Ronald A. Lawrence

Posted on December 5, 2017
0
0
70
Ronald Lawrence
Ronald Lawrence
age 71, Troy

Services for Ronald A. Lawrence will begin at 3 p.m. Wednesday at Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home, Kenton by Pastor Jason Manns. Burial will follow in Norman Cemetery. AMVETS Post 1994 will present full military rites.

Friends may call 1-3 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.

He died at 5:10 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 4, 2017 at the Troy Center Nursing Home.

Login



Signup Here
Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

1-Day Access

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription

  • Jack Blume

    Jack Blume

    Jack Blume, 59, of Findlay passed away at 2:20 p.m. on Sunday, December 3, 2017. A service…
    December 5, 2017
    1 min read
  • Rance Harp

    Rance Jay Harp

    Rance Jay Harp, 59 of Kenton, passed away in his home surrounded by his family at 3:48 a.m…
    December 5, 2017
    1 min read
  • David Preston

    David Alan Preston

    A private service for David Alan Preston will be held at a later date. Memorial contributi…
    December 5, 2017
    1 min read
Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply