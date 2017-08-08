A service to celebrate the life of Ronald Barry Williamson will be at 4:30 p.m. Sunday at the Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home in Kenton by Chaplain Len Martin. Kenton AMVETS Post 1994 Honor Guard will conduct full military rites at the funeral home following the service.

Friends may call 3-4:30 p.m. prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions may be made to the Kenton AMVETS Post 1994 Honor Guard.

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.

He died at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, 2017 at the Mayfair Village Nursing Facility in Columbus.

