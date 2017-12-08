Home Obituaries Ronald C. ‘Porky’ Linke

Ronald C. 'Porky' Linke

December 8, 2017
age 65, Forest

Services for Ronald C. “Porky” Linke will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Clark Shields Funeral Home in Forest by Denny Livingston. Interment will follow in Hueston Cemetery, Forest.

Friends may call 4-8 p.m. today.

Memorial contributions may be made to Grant United Methodist Church in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home, 301 S. Patterson St., Forest, OH 45843.

To extend a condolence, share a memory or view the life tribute video visit www.Shieldsfh.com.

He died at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017 at Bridge Hospice Care Center, Findlay.

