Age, 64

Kenton

Services for Ronald D. Harpest will begin at 3 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 at the Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home in Kenton by Pastor Anita VanBuskirk. Burial will be private.

Friends may call from noon until the time of services on Monday.

He passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2019 following a three-year battle with eye cancer that eventually spread to his liver.

Ron was born in Bellefontaine on September 3, 1955 to Willis and Mary Harpest. On November 29, 1986 he married Patsy Bailey and she survives.

Also surviving are his mother, Mary Harpest of Bellefontaine; a daughter, Brandy Templeton; a grandson, Kade Templeton; two brothers, Larry and William Harpest; two sisters, Rosemary Harpest and Kookie “Vaunetta” Berry; three nephews, Shannon Harpest, Shawn Harpest and Mark Harpest; a niece, Jan (Tom) Sheunamen; and two sisters-in-law, Arzella Harpest and Bobbie Jean Bailey.

He was preceded in death by his father, Willis Harpest; father and mother-in-law, Bob and Betty Bailey, brother-in-law, Mike Berry and nephews Larry Harpest Jr. and Kerry Harpest.

Ron previously worked for Rockwell International and then was a driver for many years for Hensel Ready Mix. He loved to be around his work friends and those who knew him loved to be around his humor. He loved golf outings with his brother and nephews and also enjoyed mowing his yard. Ron and Patsy had a love that was a true blessing for 33 years, he was loved.

Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.