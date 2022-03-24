Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Retired Columbus police officer Ronald D. Wallace, 89, of Columbus, loved life until the end.

Ron passed out of this life peacefully at his home on Friday, March 18 at the age of 89 after a brief battle with cancer.

A special viewing for family and friends is planned for Friday, March 25, 2022, 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM at the Schindewolf, Stout and Crates Funeral Home in Kenton, Ohio. On Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 11:00 AM a funeral service will be held, also at the Schindewolf, Stout and Crates Funeral Home.

Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stourcrates.com

