Age, 80

Ada

Private family services for Ronald E. “Pud” Dearth will be at a later date. It was his wish to be cremated.

He died at 5:05 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020 at his residence.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association.

Arrangements are by Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral and Cremation Services, Ada. Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com.

