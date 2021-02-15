Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 85

Kenton

A public visitation for Ronald E. Retterer will be held from 1-6 p.m. on Thursday, February 18 at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton.

Masks will be required and Covid-19 protocols should be observed.

A private family burial at Rushsylvania Cemetery will take place at a later date.

Ron died on Friday, February 12, 2021 at his residence surrounded by his family.

Ron’s family would like to thank caregivers and his neighbors, Jerome and Mandy Getz for all of the love and compassion.

Memorial donations may be made to Not By Choice.

Online condolence may be expressed at pricefh.net.





















