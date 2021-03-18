Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 78

Ada

It was Ronald E. “Ron” Hackworth’s wish to be cremated. Friends may call 4-8 p.m. on Friday, March 19, 2021 at the Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral and Cremation Services, Ada.

Attendance will be restricted at the funeral and visitation based on space to accommodate social distancing requirements. Face coverings must be worn while attending visitation.

He died at 8:03 p.m. on Monday, March 15, 2021 at the Cleveland Clinic.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Dunkirk Field of Honors, P.O. Box 115, Dunkirk, Ohio 45836. Please make checks payable to the Village of Dunkirk.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com.

