Ronald I. Marvin, Sr. age 69 of Kenton passed away peacefully Saturday morning August 5, 2017 at his home.

Per Ron’s wishes there will be no funeral or visitation, his body will be cremated. A time to celebrate his life by family and friends will take place later in the year. Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations in Ron’s memory be made to the Hardin Co. Mary Lou Johnson District Library. Condolences may be left for the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.

