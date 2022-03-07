Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Ronald L. Titus, 75 of Kenton passed away on Friday, March 4, 2022.

Ron was born in Kenton, Ohio on December 18, 1946 to the late Leonard E. and Ruth Anna (Flowers) Titus. He married Judy Long and she preceded him in death.

A funeral service will begin at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME where the family will receive friends from 11:00 AM Wednesday until the time of service. Burial will follow in Grove Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Ron to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com

