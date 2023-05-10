Home Obituaries Ronald P. Buess

Ronald P. Buess

May 10, 2023
Ronald P. Buess, age 90 of Wharton, died May 5, 2023 at Bridge Hospice Care Center, Findlay.

Private services were held. To extend a condolence, or share a memory visit www.shieldsfh.com. Clark Shields Funeral Home is honored to serve the Buess family.

