Home Obituaries Ronald (Ron) Dauer

Ronald (Ron) Dauer

Posted on November 29, 2022
0

Ronald (Ron) Dauer 88, of Dunkirk passed away November 27, 2022 surrounded by loved ones.

There will be a memorial service for Ron at a later date and time in the spring. SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME is assisting the family with arrangements. 

Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com

Login



Signup Here
Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

1-Day Access

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription

  • Bonnie Lease-Phillips

    Bonnie Lease-Phillips …
    November 29, 2022
    1 min read

  • Forrest E. McCune

    Forrest E. McCune, 95 of Kenton, passed away peacefully at his home early Sunday morning, …
    November 28, 2022
    1 min read

  • Joe Prince

    Joe Prince …
    November 28, 2022
    2 min read
Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply