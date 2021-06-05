Home Obituaries Ronald William Legge

Ronald William Legge

Posted on June 5, 2021

Age, 76
Kenton

There will be no services for Ronald William Legge, it was his request to be cremated. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements.

Ronald died on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at Hardin Hills.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the donor’s choice.  

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

