Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Ronda Sue Shepherd, 56 of Mt. Blanchard passed away unexpectedly at her home on Sunday, April 3, 2022.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, April 9, 2022 at CRATES FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Jim Williams officiating. Burial will follow in Riverview Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 2:00-4:00pm and 6:00-8:00pm Friday, April 8, 2022 at the funeral home. Memorials can be directed to the family and online condolences can be shared with the family by visiting coldrencrates.com

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!