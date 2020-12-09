Home Obituaries Ronnie Dean Scott

Ronnie Dean Scott

Posted on December 9, 2020
Age, 61
Kenton

Funeral services for Ronnie Dean Scott will be private. Burial will take place at Grove Cemetery. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements.

Ronnie went to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at Marion General Hospital.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Well of Grace Fellowship Church in Kenton.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

