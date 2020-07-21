Rosalie Ann Lowe Posted on July 21, 2020 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Age, 81Kenton Services for Rosalie Ann Lowe will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020 at the Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home in Kenton by Pastor Steve Hess. Burial will follow in Grove Cemetery, Kenton. Friends may call 4-6 p.m. Friday. She died peacefully at her daughter’s home in Austin, Texas on Thursday, July 16, 2020. Memorials may be made to the Christian Missionary Alliance Church in Kenton. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!