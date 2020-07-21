Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 81

Kenton

Services for Rosalie Ann Lowe will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020 at the Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home in Kenton by Pastor Steve Hess. Burial will follow in Grove Cemetery, Kenton.

Friends may call 4-6 p.m. Friday.

She died peacefully at her daughter’s home in Austin, Texas on Thursday, July 16, 2020.

Memorials may be made to the Christian Missionary Alliance Church in Kenton.

Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.

