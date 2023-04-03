Rosalyn E. Bowman, 81 of Mt. Blanchard passed away on Saturday, April 1, 2023.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 from 2:00 – 4:00 & 6:00 – 8:00 PM at CRATES FUNERAL HOME, Arlington. A funeral service will begin at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at the Mt. Blanchard United Methodist Church where additional visitation will be held from 10:00 AM Wednesday until the time of service. A private family burial will be in Riverview Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Rosalyn to the Mt. Blanchard United Methodist Church, the Riverdale Athletic Boosters or Bridge Home Health and Hospice. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting coldrencrates.com.

