Age, 71

Ada

A memorial service for Roscoe J. Dearth will be at a later date. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Ada.

He died at 5:35 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018 at Vancrest of Ada.

Arrangements are by Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Ada.

Condolences may be expressed at www.hansonneely.com.

