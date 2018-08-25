Home Obituaries Roscoe J. Dearth

Roscoe J. Dearth

August 25, 2018
Age, 71
Ada

A memorial service for Roscoe J. Dearth will be at a later date. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Ada.

He died at 5:35 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018 at Vancrest of Ada.

Arrangements are by Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Ada.

Condolences may be expressed at www.hansonneely.com.

