Age, 77

Kenton

A memorial service for Rose Ann Sharp will begin at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019 at the Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home, Kenton by Pastor Randall Forester.

Friends may call from 2 p.m. until the time of the service.

She died on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in memory of Rose to St. John’s Evangelical Church or the Hardin County Humane Society.

Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.

