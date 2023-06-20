Rose M. Webb

Rose Marie Webb, age 67, of Alger, peacefully passed away at her home surrounded by her family on Sunday, June 18, 2023.

Funeral services will begin at 11:00 AM on Thursday, June 22, 2023 at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada with her husband Pastor Don Webb officiating.

Visitation be held from 4:00 to 8:00 PM on Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada and one hour prior to the service on Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Not By Choice Outreach, 3 N. Detroit Street, Kenton, Ohio 43326

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada

