Rose Mary Ford, 74, of West Mansfield, Ohio, passed away peacefully at her residence on Thursday, November 23, 2023.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, November 28th from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 321 N Main Street in Bellefontaine, Ohio. Her cousin, Doug Copp and Linda Smith will officiate a funeral service on Wednesday, November 29th at 11:00 AM at the same location. Burial will follow in Rushsylvania Cemetery.

In honor of Rose Mary’s kind-hearted nature and her dedication to children, her family kindly requests that memorial donations be made to a local charity of the donor’s choosing.

EICHHOLTZ DARING & SANFORD FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, BELLEFONTAINE is honored to serve the Ford family and encourages anyone to share a fond memory or message of condolence at www.edsfh.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!