Services for Rosemary Conley Powell, 72 will begin at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20 at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada by Eleanor Estes. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Ada.

Friends may call 10-11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

She died on Sunday, Oct. 16 at the Lost Creek Care Center, Lima.

