A funeral service for Rosemary L. Large, 77 of Kenton, will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton with Pastor Willis Moe officiating. Cremation will follow. Friends and family may visit 2 hours prior to services at the funeral home.

Rosemary died on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at Kenton Nursing and Rehab.

Memorial donations may be made to Not by Choice.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net

