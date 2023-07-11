Funeral services for Rosemary Latimer, 88 of Kenton, will be private, Burial will take place at Otterbein Cemetery with Robert Howell officiating. Friends and family may visit on Sunday, July 16, 2023, from 1:00 P.M. to 4:00 PM. at The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton.

Rosemary passed on into her special place on Saturday, July 08, 2023, at the Ohio State University Hospital.

Memorial contributions in Rosemary’s honor may be made to Hardin County Humane Society, Hardin County Community Foundation or Mary Lou Johnson Library.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

