Alger – Services for Rosemary Miller, 77 will begin at noon Saturday at Quickstep Pentecostal Church of God, Alger, with Pastor Fred Rowe. Burial will be in Preston Cemetery, Alger.

Friends may call 10 a.m.-noon Saturday at the church.

She died at 9:28 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023 at Mercy Health-St. Rita’s Medical Center, Lima.

