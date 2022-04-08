Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Rosina J McDaniel was born May 8, 1935 in Hardin County, Ohio .Her parents were John U. Kaser and Neva O. Dulin. She lived in Forest,Ohio and graduated from Forest High School in 1953. She was the youngest of 4 sisters, Wilda, Gladys and Thelma.

She was cremated at her request. A memorial service will be held on April 8 at 2 p.m. at Jeter and Son Funeral Home in Cedar Hill,Texas.

