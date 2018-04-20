Home Obituaries Roy Franklin Boehm

Roy Franklin Boehm

Posted on April 20, 2018
0
0
41
Roy Boehm
Roy Boehm
age 89, Galion

Roy Franklin Boehm, 89, of 390 8th Ave, Galion, OH went to be with his Lord on Thursday, April 12, 2018.

Born on December 24, 1928 in Dunkirk, to Phillip and Matilda (Reddick) Boehm. Married in Arlington, November 21, 1948 to Clara Jean Beach. She passed June 3, 2016.

Surviving children, Carl (Abby) Boehm, Attica, Earl (Lis) Boehm, Mt. Gilead, Vera Ash, Bloomville, Reva (Gary) Coldwell, Mt. Gilead, Zena Scroggins (Joe Bobarsky), O’Fallon, IL.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Victory Rock Praise and Worship Center, Galion, where a memorial service will be held July 8 at 6 p.m. Visitation 5-6 p.m. His body was donated to Ohio University, Athens, OH.

(*Pd. 042018)

  • James D. “Jim” "JD" Lease

    James D. “Jim” “JD” Lease

    Age, 57 Kenton Services for James D. “Jim” “JD” Lease will begin at 1 p.m. on …
    April 19, 2018
    1 min read

  • Betty Jane Reinemeyer

    Age, 65 Delphos Services for Betty Jane Reinemeyer will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Harte…
    April 19, 2018
    36 second read
  • Betty L. Richardson

    Betty L. Richardson

    Age, 86 Kenton Graveside services for Betty L. Richardson will begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday,…
    April 18, 2018
    1 min read
Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply