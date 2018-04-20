Roy Franklin Boehm, 89, of 390 8th Ave, Galion, OH went to be with his Lord on Thursday, April 12, 2018.

Born on December 24, 1928 in Dunkirk, to Phillip and Matilda (Reddick) Boehm. Married in Arlington, November 21, 1948 to Clara Jean Beach. She passed June 3, 2016.

Surviving children, Carl (Abby) Boehm, Attica, Earl (Lis) Boehm, Mt. Gilead, Vera Ash, Bloomville, Reva (Gary) Coldwell, Mt. Gilead, Zena Scroggins (Joe Bobarsky), O’Fallon, IL.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Victory Rock Praise and Worship Center, Galion, where a memorial service will be held July 8 at 6 p.m. Visitation 5-6 p.m. His body was donated to Ohio University, Athens, OH.

(*Pd. 042018)