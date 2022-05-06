Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















A graveside service for Royce “Bob” Nichols, 73, of Dunkirk, will be held at 12:30 P.M. on Monday, May 9, 2022 at The Dunkirk Cemetery with Pastor Jason Manns officiating. Friends and family may visit on Sunday, May 8, 2022 from 1:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M. and also on Monday, May 9, 2022 from 10:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. noon at The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton.

Bob passed away on May 4, 2022 at home surrounded by loved ones.

Memorial donations in Bob’s honor may be made to CHP Hospice.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net

