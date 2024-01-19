Funeral services for Ruby Faye Jones, 85 of Kenton, will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, January 23, 2024, at The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton with Pastor Don Holbrook officiating. Burial will follow at Preston Cemetery in Alger. Friends and family may visit from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. on Monday, January 22, 2024, at the funeral home.

Ruby passed away on Tuesday, January 16, 2024, at the Hardin Memorial Hospital ER in Kenton.

Memorial donations in Ruby’s honor may be made to the House of Prayer Pentecostal Church of God in Kenton.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

