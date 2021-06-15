Home Obituaries Ruby Jane Coburn Hattery Inman

Ruby Jane Coburn Hattery Inman

Posted on June 15, 2021
0
Spread the Love - Share this Post!
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Age, 79
Crawfordville, Fla. 

Services for Ruby Jane Coburn Hattery Inman will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 16 at the Hanson-Neely-Allision Funeral and Cremation Services in Ada by Pastor David Lynch. Burial will be in Pleasant Hill Cemetery. 

Friends may call one hour prior to the service from 10 -11 a.m. on Wednesday. 

She died at 6:34 a.m. Friday, June 11, 2021 at Big Bend Hospice in Tellahassee, Fla. 

Login



Signup Here
Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

1-Day Access

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription


Spread the Love - Share this Post!
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

  • David Chester Keller

    Spread the Love - Share this Post!         &n…
    June 15, 2021
    2 min read

  • Tommy Scarberry

    Spread the Love - Share this Post!         &n…
    June 14, 2021
    2 min read

  • Joan Friermood

    Spread the Love - Share this Post!         &n…
    June 11, 2021
    2 min read
Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply