Age, 79

Crawfordville, Fla.

Services for Ruby Jane Coburn Hattery Inman will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 16 at the Hanson-Neely-Allision Funeral and Cremation Services in Ada by Pastor David Lynch. Burial will be in Pleasant Hill Cemetery.

Friends may call one hour prior to the service from 10 -11 a.m. on Wednesday.

She died at 6:34 a.m. Friday, June 11, 2021 at Big Bend Hospice in Tellahassee, Fla.

