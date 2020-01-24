Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 40

Kenton

All services for Russ Bohanon will be private.

He died on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020 at Hardin Memorial Hospital, Kenton.

He was born on April 25, 1979 in Findlay to the late Gary and Karen (Weaks) Bohanon. He married Monique Woodard and she survives.

Also surviving are his sons, Lucas and Marcus Bohanon, both of Findlay; his step-daughters, Brandy Woodard of Michigan and Kizzy Fountaine of Arizona; and his sister, Dawn Bohanon of Delta.

Arrangements are by Schindewolf-Stout- Crates Funeral Home, Kenton.