Age, 86

Arlington

Russel Lee “Bud” Branan, 86, of Arlington, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, July 17, 2018.

A Memorial Gathering will be held in Bud’s honor on Friday, July 20, 2018 from 1-4 PM in the HANNEMAN FUNERAL HOME, 201 Osborn Ave., Findlay, Ohio 45840 with his Celebration of Life Service starting at 4PM.

Memorial contributions may be gifted in Bud’s honor to the American Diabetes Association, 20700 Civic Center Dr Suite 100, Southfield, Michigan, 48076 or to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, P.O Box 98018, Washington DC, 20090

Hanneman Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Bud and encourages those wishing to send a condolence or fond memory are asked to visit www.hannemanfh.com

