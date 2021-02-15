Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 82

Kenton

A visitation for Russell H. Frost will be 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021 at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton. A private burial will take place at Grove Cemetery. Covid-19 guidelines should be followed including mask wearing.

He died on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021 at his residence.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospitals.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!