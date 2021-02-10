Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 82

Kenton

Services for Russell Hogue Sr. will begin at 1 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021 at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton by Pastor Jason Manns. Burial will follow at Grove Cemetery in Kenton. Military honors will be performed by Amvets Post 1994.

Friends may call two hours prior to services at the funeral home. Masks will be required and social distancing should take place when applicable.

He died on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021 at his residence surrounded by his family.

Memorial donations may be made to Universal Home Health and Hospice.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!