Services for Russell “Jerry” McKinley will be at 11 a.m. on Friday at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Mount Victory by Pastor JMac Geissinger. Burial will be in Otterbein Cemetery.

Friends may call 4-7 p.m. on Thursday.

Being that Jerry will be laid to rest in a flannel shirt and jeans, the family asks that everyone fell free to dress casual.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations maybe made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

He died at 7:35 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017 at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

