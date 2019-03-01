Home Obituaries Ruth A. McMaster Edgington

Ruth A. McMaster Edgington

Posted on March 1, 2019
0
Ruth McMaster Edgington
Ruth McMaster Edgington
age 91, Findlay
formerly of Mt. Blanchard

Ruth A. McMaster Edgington age 91, formerly of Mt. Blanchard, now residing in Findlay, died at Bridge Hospice Care Center, Findlay on Wed. Feb. 27, 2019.

Funeral services will be held on Sat. Mar. 2, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the Wharton First Church of God with Pastor David Odegard officiating. Interment will follow in Wharton Richland Union Cemetery. Visitation is Fri. Mar. 1, 2019 from 4-7:00 p.m. at CLARK SHIELDS Funeral Home and an hour before the services at the church on Saturday.  Memorial contributions may be made to Wharton First Church of God or Bridge Hospice Care in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home 301 S. Patterson St. Forest, OH 45843.  To extend a condolence or share a memory visit www.shieldsfh.com.

