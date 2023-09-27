Home Obituaries Ruth Ann (Billenstein) Pogue

Ruth Ann (Billenstein) Pogue

Posted on September 27, 2023
Ruth Ann (Billenstein) Pogue passed away peacefully at 2:50 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023 in Murray, Ky., surrounded by her family.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

