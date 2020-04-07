Ruth Ann Cook Posted on April 7, 2020 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Age, 66Forest The loving and vibrant Ruth Ann Cook passed away unexpectedly at her home near Forest, Ohio on Sunday, March 29, 2020. Ruth was 66 years old. Visitation, memorial service, and burial at Marion Cemetery will be announced for a later date so all may come and share in Ruth’s Celebration. Snyder Funeral Homes, Gunder/Hall Chapel is honored to serve Ruth’s family. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!