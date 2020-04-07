Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 66

Forest

The loving and vibrant Ruth Ann Cook passed away unexpectedly at her home near Forest, Ohio on Sunday, March 29, 2020. Ruth was 66 years old.

Visitation, memorial service, and burial at Marion Cemetery will be announced for a later date so all may come and share in Ruth’s Celebration.

Snyder Funeral Homes, Gunder/Hall Chapel is honored to serve Ruth’s family. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.

