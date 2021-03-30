Spread the Love - Share this Post!























Age, 92

Kenton

Ruth Ann Kreinbihl of Kenton passed away peacefully on Sunday morning March 28 at the age of 92.

A private Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, April 1, 2021 at Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home.

Memorials can be sent to the First United Methodist Church and Hardin County YMCA.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!