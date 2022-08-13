Ruth Anne Fall Posted on August 13, 2022 0 Ruth Anne Fall, 67, a resident of Florida for the past eleven years, formerly of Kenton, OH, passed away Saturday, August 6, 2022. Memorial services will be held in Ohio. Details to be announced via www.MullinsMemorial.com Mullins Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Fort Myers, entrusted with final care. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription