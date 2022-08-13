Ruth Anne Fall, 67, a resident of Florida for the past eleven years, formerly of Kenton, OH, passed away Saturday, August 6, 2022.

Memorial services will be held in Ohio. Details to be announced via www.MullinsMemorial.com

Mullins Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Fort Myers, entrusted with final care.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!