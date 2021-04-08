Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 98

Forest

Graveside services for Ruth E. Shirk were today in Hueston Cemetery near Forest by Pastor Craig Mansfield.

She died Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at Hardin Hills Health Center, Kenton.

Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home, 301 S. Patterson St., Forest, OH 45843.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!