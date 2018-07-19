Age, 85

Kenton

A graveside service for Ruth Ellen Curtin will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday at the Grove Cemetery Committal Building with Pastor Tom Kahley.

She died at 2:20 a.m. on Tuesday, July 17, 2018 at Hardin Hills Health Center, Kenton.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association for Alzheimer’s Research.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home, Kenton.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.stoutcrates.com.

