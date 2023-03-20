Services for Ruth Evelyn Hutchinson, 84 will begin at 11 a.m. on Thursday at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada by Pastor Donald Webb. Burial will be in Cairo East Cemetery.

Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday.

She died at 1:13 p.m. Friday, March 17, 2023 at her residence.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!