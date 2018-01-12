Services for Ruth Staadt will be at 11 a.m. on Monday at Price McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton by Pastor George Jarrell. Burial will follow at Dunkirk Cemetery.

Friends may call 1-5 p.m. Sunday.

Donations may be made to the family in care of the funeral home.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

She died Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018 at her residence.

