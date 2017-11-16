Home Obituaries Ruth Staller Hill

Ruth Staller Hill

Posted on November 16, 2017
0
0
23

Age, 85
Findlay

Services for Ruth Staller Hill will be at 3 p.m. Friday at Crates Funeral Home, Arlington by Pastor Russ McMillion. Burial will follow in Arlington Cemetery.

Friends may call 1-3 p.m. Friday.

She died at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017 at Bridge Hospice Care Center, Findlay.

Memorials may be made to the Bridge Hospice Care Center.

Condolences can be shared by visiting coldrencrates.com.

Login



Signup Here
Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

1-Day Access

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription

  • Eve Spence

    Eve Spence

    Age, 90 Williamstown A memorial service for Eve Spence will be at noon on Monday at the Wi…
    November 16, 2017
    1 min read

  • Arturo “Art” M. Romero

    Age, 70 Upper Sandusky Private services will be held for Arturo “Art” M. Romero. He died o…
    November 16, 2017
    1 min read
  • William “Bill” L. Baldridge

    William “Bill” L. Baldridge

    Age, 69 Whitehouse formerly of Kenton A Mass of Christian Burial for William “Bill” L. Bal…
    November 15, 2017
    1 min read
Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply