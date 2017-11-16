Age, 85

Findlay

Services for Ruth Staller Hill will be at 3 p.m. Friday at Crates Funeral Home, Arlington by Pastor Russ McMillion. Burial will follow in Arlington Cemetery.

Friends may call 1-3 p.m. Friday.

She died at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017 at Bridge Hospice Care Center, Findlay.

Memorials may be made to the Bridge Hospice Care Center.

Condolences can be shared by visiting coldrencrates.com.

