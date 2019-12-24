Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 93

Kenton

formerly of Mount Victory

Services for Ruthanna Tobey will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday, December 28, 2019 at the Price McElroy Funeral Home in Mt. Victory. Burial will follow in Mt. Pleasant cemetery. Friends and family may visit from 11:00 AM till the time of the service at 1:00 PM.

She passed away on December 21, 2019.

She was born in Dudley Township on June 11, 1926, Ruthanna was the daughter of Hattie (Shuster) and Charles Tobey. She was a 1944 graduate of Mt. Victory High School.

While a high school student she worked for the Mt. Victory Schools and the Mt. Victory State Bank. After graduation, Ms. Tobey continued to work at the bank as a teller, an assistant cashier, and a cashier before becoming president of the bank. She remained president until her retirement in 1995.

In 1975 Ruthanna was appointed by Governor James A. Rhodes to serve on the Ohio State Banking Board. She had the honor of being the first woman appointed to this position. During this same time, about a 20-year span, the Mt. Victory Bank was operated by an all-female team of employees.

Ms. Tobey was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings: sisters Mary I. Tobey, E. Maxine Steinman, and Betty C. Tobey; her brothers, Charles H. Tobey and Lowell Shuster.

Surviving are her nephews Charles (Marna) Steinman of Salisbury NC, John (Laurie) Steinman of Kenton, Charles (Cheryl) Tobey of Battle Creek MI and nieces Jane Steinman (Russell) Kaufman of Philadelphia PA and Kathy Shuster (Jim) Pipkin of Ferndale WA. She is survived by 12 great nephews and nieces and 18 great grand nephews and nieces.

Ruthanna always took pride in the Mt. Victory community and surrounding area and served as a trustee of the Hardin County Community Foundation. After 10 years of service, she retired as an Emeritus Trustee.

In retirement she spent time caring for her home. It was her pride and joy; she found pleasure in decorating, landscaping and collecting period furniture. Her true joy was in her many nephews and nieces.

In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to the Hardin County Community Foundation, Box 343, Kenton.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.