Ruthella Louise Kelly, 91 of West Liberty, OH passed away on May 3, 2022.

A memorial service was held in the Green Hills community room with Pastor Ken Neighoff officiating. Her ashes are buried in Saint Mary’s cemetery in Lancaster, Ohio.

We thank the Green Hills staff for the loving care she received while making the Inn her home. We also want to thank the Jennings Farley Funeral home for their care and kindness for our family.

