Age, 90

Hilliard

formerly of Kenton

A graveside service for Ruthella Marquis will be at 1 p.m. on Friday, July 31 at the Committal Building in Grove Cemetery in Kenton.

The family has asked that anyone attending, to please wear a mask. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements.

She died on Monday, July 27, 2020 at Carriage Court of Hilliard.

In lieu of flowers,memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

