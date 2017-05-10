Home Obituaries Ryan L. Donathan

Ryan L. Donathan

Posted on May 10, 2017
age 27, Wapakoneta

A celebration of life service for Ryan L. Donathan will be at noon Saturday at TLC Ministries in Kenton by Pastor Tony Crowe.

Memorial donations may be made to TLC Ministries.

The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

He died at his home on April 18, 2017.

