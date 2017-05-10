A celebration of life service for Ryan L. Donathan will be at noon Saturday at TLC Ministries in Kenton by Pastor Tony Crowe.

Memorial donations may be made to TLC Ministries.

The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

He died at his home on April 18, 2017.

